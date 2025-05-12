Pope Leo XIV, in his first Sunday address since his election as head of the Catholic Church, called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages held by Hamas, the BBC reports.

Speaking from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, the newly installed pontiff declared, “I am deeply hurt by what is happening in the Gaza Strip. May a ceasefire immediately come into effect. May humanitarian aid be allowed into the civilian population and may all hostages be freed.”

The Pope’s remarks come amid renewed Israeli military activity in Gaza following the collapse of a temporary ceasefire and hostage deal. Israel has resumed operations in the territory after Hamas violated the terms of the previous agreement.

Addressing conflicts around the globe, the Pope appealed directly to world leaders with a familiar plea: “No more war.” Referring to the devastation of past global conflicts, he warned, “The immense tragedy of the Second World War ended 80 years ago... now we're facing the tragedy of a third world war in pieces.”

The Pope’s call for calm was consistent with the tone set by his predecessor, Pope Francis, who came under fire at times for siding with the Palestinian Arabs over Israel.

In late December, Pope Francis reiterated his condemnation of Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip, denouncing what he described the "cruelty" of the attacks for the second time in as many days.

Similar remarks made by the pope a day earlier were followed by criticism from the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

A spokesperson said Pope Francis’ comments were "particularly disappointing as they are disconnected from the true and factual context of Israel's fight against jihadist terrorism -- a multi-front war that was forced upon it starting on October 7."

"Enough with the double standards and the singling out of the Jewish state and its people," the spokesperson added.

Last week, Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas wished Pope Leo XIV success , and called on him to pursue the “peace efforts” of his predecessor Francis.

The PA chairman highlighted the “importance of the moral, religious and political role of the Vatican in the defence of just causes” and added that “the Palestinian people and their right to liberty and independence” should be at the top.