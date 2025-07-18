Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Pope Leo XIV on Friday morning after what appears to be fragments from a tank shell Gaza's Holy Family Church, killing three and wounding others.

According to an announcement by the Vatican, the Pope called for the revival of negotiations to end the war. He expressed his concern about the humanitarian situation faced by the population in Gaza.

The Pope also emphasized the urgency of protecting holy sites and, in particular, the faithful and the entire population in Palestine and Israel.

An initial inquiry by the IDF into the incident found that fragments from a shell fired during operational activity in the area hit the church mistakenly. The cause of the incident is under review.

"The IDF directs its strikes solely at military targets and makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and religious structures, and regrets any unintentional damage caused to them," the IDF wrote in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night mourned those killed in the incident.

"Israel deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza's Holy Family Church," Netanyahu said. "Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and the faithful. We are grateful to Pope Leo for his words of comfort. Israel is investigating the incident and remains committed to protecting civilians and holy sites."

Following the incident, Poe Leo stated: "I am deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack on the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza. I assure the parish community of my spiritual closeness. I commend the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God, and pray for their families and the injured. I renew my call for an immediate ceasefire. Only dialogue and reconciliation can ensure enduring peace!"

Earlier on Friday, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, visited the Catholic parish in Gaza, along with the Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III.

As they entered the enclave, Pope Leo XIV placed a call to Patriarch Pizzaballa to “express his closeness, care, prayer, support, and desire to do everything possible to achieve not only a ceasefire but also an end to this tragedy.”