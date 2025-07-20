Supreme Court Deputy President Justice Noam Solberg on Sunday evening rejected a request from another left-wing organization seeking to join a petition aimed at halting dismissal proceedings against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

In a brief ruling, Justice Solberg stated that the matter had already been addressed. “My decision is clear and does not require further clarification,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Attorney General Baharav-Miara responded to Solberg’s prior decision not to issue an interim order to pause the dismissal process. She urged the court to expedite a judicial review, warning against allowing the government to move forward with what she described as an "illegal process" before the court has ruled on the legality of altering the rules for dismissing an attorney general.

She emphasized that advancing such a process, even if ultimately overturned, lends undue legitimacy to an unlawful action. “This gives the impression that the government can repeatedly change the rules to suit its immediate needs,” Baharav-Miara argued. “Such conduct undermines the independence and integrity of the public service, especially the gatekeepers, and causes both immediate and cumulative harm.”

Earlier in the afternoon, a special ministerial committee led by Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli unanimously voted to recommend the dismissal of Baharav-Miara. The recommendation is scheduled to be brought before the full government for discussion and a vote at its next meeting, set for Sunday.