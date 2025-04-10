Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg on Thursday was sworn in as the court's Deputy Chief Justice.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who boycotted Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit's ceremony due to the allegations against Amit, attended Sohlberg's ceremony.

"There is a vast majority of the public who revile, to the depths of their souls, the concerning calls for a civil war, civil disobedience, and disobeying court rulings," Israeli President Isaac Herzog said at the ceremony. "There is a clear and obvious majority of the public who agree that we need to improve the existing relationship between the ruling authorities, and anchor this in broad agreements and the legislation of Basic Laws.

"This majority is crying for discourse between the authorities and fruitful dialogue - even if it is difficult - and understanding that we have more to do in the structure of our government, and that the way to do this is by listening, partnership, and reaching agreements."

Also sworn in at the ceremony were lower judges and senior registrars.

Approximately two months ago, Amit was sworn in amidst a public outcry, leading Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin to boycott the ceremony.

Amit had been accused of conflict of interest and failing to inform the court of his personal lawsuits, which appeared under a different name. However, the police refused to investigate the allegations.