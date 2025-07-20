On July 10th, 2025, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Bashar Thabet in the area of Nuseirat. Thabet was a commander in Hamas’ Development and Projects Department, within its weapons production headquarters.

The terrorist was responsible for research and development activities within Hamas’ weapons manufacturing apparatus, which operates to restore and increase the weapons stockpile of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops continue to expand their operations in Gaza City and, over the past day, have dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the area.

Additionally, over the past day, IDF troops conducted targeted activities during which terrorist infrastructure was struck. They also directed aerial strikes against terrorist cells that were about to attack IDF troops.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops continue to operate to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure and to secure the area.

Yesterday evening (Saturday) in the Beit Hanoun area, the IAF carried out strikes that targeted underground terrorist infrastructure.

In addition, during an IDF activity in the area of Beit Hanoun, the troops encountered several terrorists and eliminated them.

In the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and located several tunnel shafts.

Additionally, the IAF struck approximately 75 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip in cooperation with ground troops. Among the targets struck were terrorists, military compounds, and additional terrorist infrastructure.