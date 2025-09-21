Yesterday (Saturday), in the Gaza City area, the IDF struck and eliminated Majed Abu Salmiya, a terrorist in Hamas’ military wing who was the brother of the director of the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

As part of his role, Abu Salmiya operated as a sniper for Hamas and was preparing to carry out an imminent terror attack against IDF troops in the Gaza City area. He was killed in an airstrike on his home in the al-Shati 'refugee' camp.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians as much as possible, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of the Shifa Hospital, was detained in Israel during the war and was released "by mistake" due to a technical error by the Shin Bet. His release sparked widespread criticism.