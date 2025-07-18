A senior diplomatic source said on Friday that Israel has made "significant progress" over the past two weeks in efforts to reach a hostage deal with the Hamas terrorist organization.

However, the source noted that negotiations continue to face serious challenges. "Hamas is behaving as though time is on its side, but it will find the battlefield tells a different story," the source warned.

Despite the hurdles, the Israeli delegation remains in Qatar. “The situation cannot be described as either pessimistic or optimistic,” the source said. “But we must be realistic about Hamas's conduct.”

The source questioned Hamas's intentions. “We are approaching a critical juncture. Hamas’s foot-dragging, even if it believes it serves its interests, may ultimately work against it.”

One of the primary stumbling blocks remains the demand for the release of hundreds of terrorists from Israeli prisons, including disputes over their identities. Additionally, no agreement has been reached regarding the deployment of forces within the Gaza Strip. The source emphasized that Israel will not revert to its deployment lines from January or March 2. “There is no basis for such an arrangement at any stage of the negotiations.”

The source also stated that Minister Ron Dermer and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are in ongoing contact with the delegation. “Israel’s flexibility and approach to the negotiations are sound. We have advanced on several issues, though not on all. Once Hamas clears the way on this core matter, we will be able to advance further - on humanitarian concerns, IDF redeployment, and more.”

Meanwhile, Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’s military wing, claimed on Friday that Netanyahu rejected a Hamas proposal to release all hostages. In his first recorded statement since March 6, he warned that if no ceasefire agreement is reached in this round of talks, Hamas may not agree to partial deals in the future.

