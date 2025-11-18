When the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, markets often react like they’ve had one too many espressos. Stocks swing, currencies shift, and investors start second-guessing everything.

For Americans living in Israel with US brokerage and IRA accounts, these rate cuts don’t just make headlines; they can directly affect savings, income, and peace of mind. This episode breaks down what a Fed rate cut really means, how it can impact your investments, and what steps you can take to manage risk and stay grounded.

You’ll also hear how thoughtful financial planning and emotional discipline can help you weather uncertainty and maintain confidence in your long-term strategy.

Key Takeaways and Action Points: