Adam Boehler, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Hostage Response, on Monday called on Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal to accept Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza and release the hostages.

Speaking on Fox News, Boehler said, “I want Khaled Mashaal, as he's listening right now, the leader of Hamas, I want him to listen and hear that he was just offered something by two world leaders, two of the greatest world leaders, and we're all not just one nation under God, but we're one world under God.”

“And Khaled has an opportunity to be great himself. And I believe that he will take the [offer of the] President of the United States, he's the only person in the world that could offer this, that he will take it and he will accept it,” added Boehler.

On the plan itself, Boehler told Fox News, “President Trump, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have just released a comprehensive plan that I've read. The White House has just released it and it's very specific and it says that if they release the hostages, that you'll see action within 72 hours from Israel.”

He added, “It gives a whole plan and quite frankly, because I've seen the negotiations back and forth with Hamas, it gives everything that the Palestinians need, that people in Gaza need, because no one wants to see suffering anywhere, least of all the President of the United States. He does not want to have to use his Secretary of War, but he will. That's why he called it Secretary of War, that's why Pete Hegseth is Secretary of War. If he has to use it, he will, but he doesn't want to. He wants to use the Secretary of State. He wants to be a peacemaker. “