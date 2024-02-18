The police published today (Sunday) new details about a violent robbery that took place in Jerusalem about a month ago, during which Arab residents of eastern Jerusalem robbed a couple in front of their toddler son, stole a luxury car, and ran over a policeman during a chase.

According to the prosecutor's statement, the two young men bought pastries on the day of the crime and arrived at the apartment in the prestigious "Holyland" complex claiming to be deliverymen.

After entering the apartment, they attacked the couple who lived there and threatened and robbed them, with their young son witnessing the entire thing. The robbers stole items from the apartment, including keys to a luxury car, and fled the scene.

The luxury car was located in a short time near Sacher Park and a police officer tried to stop it. The driver continued driving and ran over the policeman, who, despite his injury, shot at the driver.

The police investigation revealed that the suspects in the robbery watched the house and gathered intelligence in preparation for the crime.

At the end of last week and at the end of the investigation, a prosecutor's statement was submitted against three suspects on behalf of the Jerusalem Prosecutor's Office - and an indictment against them is expected to be filed in the coming days.