At least four masked robbers attempted to rob a jewelry store on Tuesday evening in a newly opened shopping center in the city of Ofakim.

Footage released from the store shows the robbers arriving armed with crowbars, smashing the main glass door, and forcing their way inside.

Inside the store, two employees were present. One fled to a side room upon recognizing the break-in, while the other, who remained at the scene, displayed remarkable resourcefulness.

The employee quickly ran to the cash register, where he pressed an emergency button that activated a specialized smoke and gas system. The system filled the store, severely impairing the robbers’ ability to see their surroundings.

The robbers attempted to continue breaking into the jewelry displays but were ultimately forced to flee in a waiting vehicle outside, without managing to take anything.

According to journalist and Ofakim resident Simi Spolter, this marks the third robbery attempt in the same shopping center within just two months.

MK Almog Cohen, a resident of Ofakim and a member of the party of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, sharply criticized: “Zero governance, zero fear. There is no police in Israel! This situation cannot continue!”