An elderly man aged about 70 was violently robbed as he drove in his vehicle Thursday afternoon near the entrance to the Arab town of Qalqilya.

The robbers violently pulled the man from his vehicle, and left him wounded on the side of the road, as they themselves escaped in his vehicle.

A passerby noticed the injured elderly man, and brought him to the Eliyahu Crossing, where he was met by medical teams, who are attempting to revive him.