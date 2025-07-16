US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday night announced that agreements have been reached to end the clashes in Syria.

"We have engaged all the parties involved in the clashes in Syria," Rubio said. "We have agreed on specific steps that will bring this troubling and horrifying situation to an end tonight. This will require all parties to deliver on the commitments they have made and this is what we fully expect them to do."

Earlier on Wednesday, Sheikh Yosef Jarboua, a representative of the spiritual leadership of the Druze in Syria, confirmed that a ceasefire agreement has been reached between the Syrian regime and the Druze forces in the As-Suwayda province in southern Syria.

According to him, the agreement includes the integration of the province within the Syrian state. The Syrian Ministry of the Interior announced that regime forces have already started setting up checkpoints at the entrances to the city in an attempt to restore full control of the area by the Syrian state.

However, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, a member of the Druze leadership who is more identified with the militant line, denies the existence of the ceasefire. "There is no agreement. We call for continued resistance against the armed and criminal terrorist gangs, who came to massacre our people and destroy our existence," he said.

He added: "The gangs must lay down their weapons and surrender themselves. Anyone who lays down their weapons is under our protection - they will not be humiliated or harmed. We warn that any person or entity that deviates from this united position and contacts or agrees with the other side unilaterally - will bear legal and social responsibility, without exception and without forgiveness."