Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met on Monday in Astana with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, where the two delivered joint statements to the press and discussed bilateral relations, regional security, Gaza, and the Abraham Accords.

Sa’ar marked the return of Ran Gvili, of blessed memory, the last Israeli hostage held by Hamas in Gaza, saying his return for burial in Israel was a deeply moving moment for the nation. He said the event reflected Israel’s commitment to solidarity and its determination to bring home all hostages, both living and fallen.

Addressing the situation in Gaza, Sa’ar expressed Israel’s support for the Trump Plan, stressing that its implementation requires the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza. He said these steps are essential both for Israel’s security and for creating a better future for Gaza’s residents. Sa’ar also emphasized that Iran-backed armed groups across the region, including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, must be dismantled in order to achieve regional stability.

The foreign minister noted that despite the ongoing conflict with what he described as the Iran-led radical axis, the Abraham Accords have remained strong over the past two years. He said the agreements have created a stable alliance of moderate states and continue to contribute to security, stability and economic growth in the region.

During the meeting, Sa’ar thanked his Kazakh counterpart for the warm reception and described Kazakhstan as a close friend and important partner of Israel, with relations rooted in shared history and democratic values. He praised President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s leadership and vision for the country’s future, and said Israel seeks to deepen cooperation and share its expertise in support of that vision.

Sa’ar welcomed Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords, calling it a bold and moral step, and noted that Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian country to do so. He said the country’s role as a global leader in promoting tolerance and interfaith dialogue makes it a natural partner in advancing the accords’ goals.

The visit coincided with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and Sa’ar highlighted Kazakhstan’s historical role in assisting Jews who fled Nazi persecution. He expressed Israel’s gratitude and underscored the importance of tolerance and interfaith dialogue, saying cooperation in this field is more necessary than ever.

Economic cooperation was also a key focus of the visit. Sa’ar arrived in Astana accompanied by a high-level Israeli economic and business delegation of more than 30 representatives from sectors including cyber, health, agriculture, water, innovation and food security. He said Israel is interested in expanding investment and joint projects with Kazakhstan as part of strengthening the Abraham Accords.

Concluding the visit, Sa’ar thanked Kosherbayev for the discussions and extended an invitation for him to visit Jerusalem, expressing confidence that bilateral relations would continue to grow in the coming years.