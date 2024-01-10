Sources close to officials in Doha, Qatar has submitted another proposal - which will be presented this evening (Wednesday) to the security cabinet.

Channel 13 News has reported that according to the proposal, Hamas leaders will be exiled, all hostages will be released - albeit in stages - and the IDF will withdraw from the Gaza Strip.

The War Cabinet will meet tonight at 18:00 - and is expected to discuss both the hostages’ deal and the issue of the “day after.”

Earlier today Qatar reported that the Egyptian mediation had returned to the point before the assassination of Saleh al- Arouri in the Dahieh district of Beirut last week. The Israeli effort is focused on trying to ensure that the hostages’ deal will be finalized in exchange for a temporary ceasefire only – and not a permanent one.

The Headquarters of the Hostages’ Families stated: "The reports on a new deal that will be presented to the Cabinet give the families some hope, as we are anxious about the fate of our loved ones - who have been languishing in Hamas tunnels for almost 100 days and nights, without food, water, and life-saving medical treatment.

"Every day that passes, the condition of the hostages is getting worse. We say again and again: The War Cabinet must not focus on anything else other than the return of the hostages. We demand that they approve any deal that will lead to theimmediate release of all hostages alive."