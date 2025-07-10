



The Israel Heritage Foundation hosted an event in NYC, featuring Fox News' Johnny Joey Jones for his book signing and a re-July 4th celebration. The event boasted impressive speakers, including renowned singer Christopher Macchio and notable Israeli figures: Col. (Res.) Aviram A. Hasson, Director of the Israeli Ministry of Defense Mission to the USA & Canada, and Ido Aharoni, veteran of Israel's Foreign Service & founder of the Brand Israel Program. Additionally, Dr. Wafik El-Deiry, Associate Dean for Oncologic Sciences at Brown University, was in attendance. Guests had the opportunity to get their books signed by Johnny Joey Jones, author of the bestselling Behind the Badge. The Israel Heritage Foundation hosted an event in NYC, featuring' Johnny Joey Jones for his book signing and a re-July 4th celebration. The event boasted impressive speakers, including renowned singer Christopher Macchio and notable Israeli figures: Col. (Res.) Aviram A. Hasson, Director of the Israeli Ministry of Defense Mission to the USA & Canada, and Ido Aharoni, veteran of Israel's Foreign Service & founder of the Brand Israel Program. Additionally, Dr. Wafik El-Deiry, Associate Dean for Oncologic Sciences at Brown University, was in attendance. Guests had the opportunity to get their books signed by Johnny Joey Jones, author of the bestselling

Hasson shared heartfelt remarks about the emotional toll of global hostility toward the Jewish state. “In Israel, we feel pretty much deserted and pretty much alone,” he said, referencing anti-Israel sentiment seen across Europe and even in New York. Expressing gratitude to the American people, he added, “When we sit here with you guys, we get a lot of support — and this is exactly what we need.” Acknowledging the U.S. role in Israel’s defense, he emphasized, “We don’t take it for granted,” and called for continued solidarity in the global fight against terror.