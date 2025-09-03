The Israel Heritage Foundation recently hosted Minister of Transportation Miri Regev of Israel at an elegant restaurant in Midtown, New York City.

Led by Vice President Dr. Joseph Frager, Executive Director Rabbi David Katz, and Honorary Chairman Mr. Jonathan Burkan, the event brought together prominent figures to discuss collaboration and the current situation in Israel, particularly in the aftermath of October 7.

Distinguished guests included:

- Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Stern

- Mr. and Mrs. Larry Gordon, Editor of the Five Towns Jewish Times

- Mr. and Mrs. URI Kaufman

- ⁠Mrs. Nirel Levi

- ⁠Mrs. Esther Swieca

- Robert Rothenberg

- Rabbi Elie Weinstock, Rabbi of Atlantic Beach

The meeting provided a valuable opportunity for the Israel Heritage Foundation to share their perspectives on the importance of ending the war and supporting Israel. The evening concluded with a nice, elegant dinner and productive discussions.

