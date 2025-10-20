משאיות סיוע בדרכן לעזה צו 9

Dozens of aid trucks were seen on Monday morning at the Nitzana crossing on their way to Gaza.

The trucks entered Gaza a day after two soldiers, Major Yaniv Kula and Staff sergeant Itay Yavetz, residents of the city of Modi'in, were killed in a battle in Rafah by gunfire from Hamas militants during the ceasefire.

Following the serious incident, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the IDF to halt the entry of aid to Gaza until further notice.

Later, Israel announced that it would resume the supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza due to US pressure.

The Tzav 9 movement responded: "Less than 24 hours after the murder of IDF soldiers, and after the announcement to stop the aid to Hamas and the dangerous and unfortunate retreat, the Hamas murderers who continue to hold 16 of our fallen hostages, in violation of the agreement, are receiving hundreds of supply and reinforcement trucks this morning without any compensation. This failure must be stopped."