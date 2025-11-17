A Palestinian source in the Gaza Strip told Kan News that Hamas operatives from the terrorist organization's military wing, currently entrenched in a tunnel in Rafah, have made clear that they are not prepared to surrender.

According to the source, the operatives stated that they will not accept any proposal that would force them to leave the tunnel network except in a manner they choose themselves and in a way they believe would allow them to exit “with dignity.”

The source added that approximately 100 Hamas terrorists are barricaded inside the Rafah tunnel and continue to refuse to surrender.

The terrorists inside the tunnel are reportedly commanded by a senior Hamas figure holding the rank of battalion commander or deputy commander, described as the most senior operative currently present in that tunnel.