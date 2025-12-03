Overnight (Tuesday), IDF soldiers alongside the IAF operated from the air and on the ground in area of Surif as part of a wide-scale counterterrorism operation.

As part of the operation, the soldiers apprehended three terrorists, including a terrorist who had planned to carry out a terrorist attack. Additionally, the soldiers apprehended more than 40 suspects who were brought in for questioning.

IDF soldiers completed the last operation in the area, following two months of counterterrorism activities in the area of Etzion, during which soldiers eliminated the terrorists who carried out the terror attack at the Gush Etzion junction on November 18th, and conducted a week long operation in the area of Beit Ummar, from which one of the terrorists exited to carry out the terror attack.

The soldiers operated in several different villages, located weapons, apprehended terrorists, and confiscated incitement materials.