Recent news items reported that Israel is being pressured to allow 200 hundred Hamas terrorist trapped in an underground tunnel in Israeli-controlled Gaza to have free passage to the Hamas side of the ceasefire line. This is not a joke. It is serious, deadly serious.

Along with all Israelis and Jews, and as a former hostage myself, I would like to express my profound appreciation and gratitude to Prime Minster Netanyahu and to President Trump for their successful effort to end the recent fighting in the Middle East and bring home the remaining living hostages. We anxiously await the return of the last of the murdered hostage’s bodies.

Release of all the remaining hostages at one time was critical and essential. This was attained only through relentless pressure applied by the IDF on Hamas. The correctness of this position was proven when Hamas was finally coerced to agree to the 20-point deal.

The 20-point deal has great potential to change the rules, enable expansion of the Abraham Accords, and finally bring peace to Middle East.

It is clear to all, that Israel is adhering to the recent cease fire. It is also clear to all that Hamas is, on a daily basis, violating the terms of this agreement as it has violated all previous agreements and cease fires. The first point of the cease fire was the return of all hostages, living and dead within 72 hours. While grateful that all the living hostages have been returned, more than a month later, we are still awaiting the return of the remaining murdered hostages as Hamas has obligated itself to do.

It is also important to stress that during this current cease fire, Hamas has murdered three and injured more of our wonderful soldiers. They continue to attempt to take additional hostages. They are using this time to recruit, rearm, and restrengthen.

Is this in appreciation for the return of the body of Hadar Goldin? In the first place, Hadar ‘s body was taken after Hamas violated a previous cease fire. Also, his body was already included in the original deal. Why is this concession necessary? It would be a huge mistake.

If future points on the 20-point deal entail the disarmament of Hamas, what is the logic of allowing them to escape fully armed? Israel, which could effortlessly bomb them to the oblivion they deserve, reportedly has now generously offered them exile if they disarm - but they have not acceded to that offer. It must not offer anything else. Certainly not a return to the Hamas-controlled part of Gaza where, even if they are disarmed before being let go, they will be provided with new weapons.

Israel has already fulfilled its commitment by receding to the yellow line. Hamas was responsible for removing all its terrorists from that territory but did not. Why should modifications be made for the benefit of the Hamas terrorists when they have yet to fulfill their first obligations?

Hamas must be totally dismantled without any additional concessions, even if said concessions are only temporary. They have used and will continue to exploit every opportunity to rebuild and strengthen. Why allow these terrorists who have murdered Israelis and killed our soldiers to rejoin the ranks of Hamas?

Israel’s national goal must be clear: total victory over Hamas. If Hamas believes it can survive in Gaza, it will never release the remaining hostage bodies.

Any deal that preserves Hamas guarantees more October 7ths.

Unless all our loved ones are returned immediately, they will be used as bargaining chips that empower our enemies or encourage future attacks. This is what happened when Hadar’s body was kept captive for more than eleven years.

Prof. Simcha Goldin, Hadar’s father, said that "This war was born 11 years ago, when it was decided to leave hostages behind in Gaza". In fact, this war was born and continues when Israel, pressured by the rest of the world, was forced to allow Arab and Islamic terrorism to continue and thrive for the past 100 years, through the hijacking I personally experienced 55 years ago, Entebbe, Maalot, Achilles Lauro, September 11, and then October 7, to name just a few.

Incidentally, how have these terrorists survived underground for over a month? If there is famine in Gaza and citizens are starving, what have these terrorists been eating and drinking for all this time?

Of course, the Abraham Accords are a hopeful framework for peace. However, it is vital that Hamas be held to its commitments. Allowing Hamas to skirt this their obligations as outlined in the 20-point plan, will only show that it is not incumbent upon them to honor their agreements.

Hamas must be eradicated, not accommodated.

Moshe Raab, PhD, is a software consultant and technology strategist based in Ma’ale Adumim, Israel. He holds a doctorate in Information Systems. A former hostage of the 1970 PFLP hijacking, he brings both professional expertise and a deeply personal understanding of the human cost of terrorism.