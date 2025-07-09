Ayala Edelstein, age 35 from Modi'in Illit, passed away suddenly on Wednesday morning, just one day after celebrating her 12th wedding anniversary with her husband.

Edelstein, who leaves behind a 10-year-old son, volunteered with the "Ezer Mizion" organization in the city. On Tuesday, she traveled with her husband Yehoshua to the Western Wall in Jerusalem to mark their anniversary.

Her family shared that Ayala appeared happy and healthy, with no signs indicating the tragedy that would soon follow.

Her husband is the grandson of the late Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, who served as a prominent leader of the Lithuanian-haredi community a decade ago.

She is survived by her parents, siblings, husband, and 10-year-old son.

The funeral procession took place Wednesday morning at the 'L’Chaim' Cemetery in Elad, where she was laid to rest.