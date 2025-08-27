A haredi youth from Modi'in Illit has filed a NIS 50,000 civil lawsuit against an Arab bus driver, claiming he was assaulted and sprayed in the face with pepper spray during an incident that occurred approximately five years ago. The suit was submitted to the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court.

According to the complaint, the incident began when the bus driver honked at a private car that was blocking his path. The plaintiff, who was seated in the front passenger seat of the car, reportedly told the driver that he could pass, prompting a verbal exchange between the two.

The lawsuit alleges that the driver then exited the bus, approached the vehicle, and sprayed the plaintiff in the face with pepper spray from close range before fleeing the scene. The plaintiff claims he suffered a burning sensation in his eyes and was unable to keep them open for a prolonged period.

The complaint also details emotional distress, stating that the youth experienced "humiliation and insecurity" and felt "humiliated and frightened" upon realizing that the attack may have been racially motivated. The suit emphasizes the gravity of the incident, particularly because the alleged assailant was a public bus driver — a position associated with public trust and responsibility.

Criminal proceedings were initiated following the incident. In a conditional plea agreement, the bus driver admitted to the charges and was ordered to pay a NIS 1,000 fine to the state, as well as NIS 1,000 in compensation to the victim.

Attorney Haim Bleicher, representing the plaintiff on behalf of the legal aid organization Honenu, described the incident as a racially motivated attack. "This is a serious case in which a public bus driver used his authority to carry out a violent, humiliating assault against a haredi youth solely because he is Jewish," Bleicher said. "We hope that a significant financial judgment in this civil suit will send a clear deterrent message: that attacks like this will not be tolerated, and that Jewish citizens have the right to feel safe."