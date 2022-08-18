A one-year-old baby was taken to Tel Hashomer Hospital in serious condition after being pulled from the water in a pool in the city of Modi'in Illit Thursday.

Rescue workers who were rushed to the scene following the report of a child drowning, began CPR on the baby until the pulse returned, after which he was taken to the hospital.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics Lior Harel and David Levy said: "They led us to the baby who was in the yard unconscious after being pulled from the pool. We immediately began performing advanced and prolonged resuscitation operations that included massages and respiration, and after his pulse returned, we put him in the intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital while continuing to treat him as he was in serious condition."

The hospital reported that the baby is sedated and on a ventilator in very serious condition and is now being treated by medical teams who are fighting for his life.

Ten children have drowned in Israel since the beginning of 2022, according to the Beterem - Safe Kids Israel organization.