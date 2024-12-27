A fire broke out in a Modi'in Illit apartment Thursday night due to a Hanukkah menorah which had been lit in the children's room.

The entire room was burned.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics called to the scene treated a man of about 33 and his daughter, age nine, who were lightly injured due to smoke inhalation.

Fireman officer Muni Ben-Zion, deputy shift commander at the Fire and Rescue Services, said, "Upon receiving the report, many teams were called to the scene from the Matityahu station. Upon our arrival at the scene of the incident, we identified flames and smoke exiting an apartment located on the second floor of a building in which a number of apartments were located."

The teams immediately ascended to the apartment, and began taking action to extinguish the flames and search to ensure no one was trapped. The source of the fire was in the children's room, which was completely burned. One of the residents of the home said that the fire began in the children's room, where the Hanukkah menorah had been lit."