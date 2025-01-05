Member of Knesset Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) stood at the entrance to Deir Qaddis near Modiin Illit on Sunday, following a stabbing attack that occurred there, and filmed a video, calling on Jews not to enter the village for fear of attacks against them.

While filming this video, a car with Jews drove past him and entered the Arab village. As they passed him, they called out, “Tzvi Sukkot, you are the best,” and he responded, “Even as we film this video, here are more Jews entering the village."

"There is no reason in the world to enter this den of murderers to save a few shekels, to support these murderers, and ultimately endanger the lives of the IDF soldiers who must come to rescue you," he continued.

"This morning there was another stabbing attack against Jews. This phenomenon must end. I call on you, on both an emotional and intellectual level. Do not endanger yourselves just to save a few shekels. Just don't," Sukkot concluded.