Israeli forces have recently identified a significant escalation in the operational patterns of Hamas forces in the Gaza Strip.

According to Galei Tzahal, the terrorists are no longer content with the traditional methods of planting and remotely operating explosives. Instead, they adopt a more aggressive approach: they emerge from tunnels and ruins, initiate direct confrontations with IDF forces, and set planned ambushes.

Israeli soldiers have also detected a worrying phenomenon where terrorists continue fighting even after the initial exchanges of fire, and in some cases, even attack rescue forces to achieve propaganda victories. A prominent feature of the new tactic is filming the events from different angles.

Nevertheless, the main threat to the IDF remains IEDs, which have caused more than 70% of the casualties in recent operations in the Gaza Strip.

Since the resumption of fighting last March, 27 out of 38 casualties have fallen due to two main types of explosives: ambushes on roads (19 casualties) and mined buildings (6 casualties).