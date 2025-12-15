Tonight (Monday), President Isaac Herzog lit the second Hanukkah candle of the holiday with the soldiers of Unit 669 at the Tel Nof base.

During this emotional visit, the president was briefed on the unit's operations over the last two years, particularly during the October 7th war. The president praised the fighters and said, "I am full of admiration for the young generation of soldiers and commanders. You dedicate your lives to protecting the homeland, and I would like to thank you on behalf of all the people of Israel."

Herzog emphasized the achievements of Unit 669 in rescuing the wounded and saving lives, and expressed gratitude for the commitment of every soldier, even in reserves, to continue operating in emergency situations. "In every generation, there are miracles and wonders - and so our national home, the Jewish people in the State of Israel, and the existence of the Israel Defense Forces - they are not a privilege, they are a tremendous right and an existential need, and this certainly strengthens your sense of mission."

He also addressed the draft law and said: "I was deeply moved that during Hanukkah, we saw a new batch of fighters from the Hashmonaim Brigade sworn in just recently, and like then, even today, it’s a small light that will become a great light of faith and determination. This emotional swearing-in represents not only a commitment to the security of the state and its citizens but also the possibility of the most wonderful Israeli partnership there can be. It’s further proof that there is room for everyone in the IDF, and everyone can contribute in their own way, and this is a great source of pride. I would like to commend the IDF for all its systems for its ability to adapt and allow pathways for additional groups, including the Haredi community."

The commander of the unit, Lt. Col. A, noted at the event, "The unit is not just a rescue unit. It is a unit of hope. Over two years of war, the unit rescued over 3,000 wounded. The unit operated almost continuously throughout the war - day after day, night after night - with a deep commitment to saving lives. This period required us to have strength, creativity, persistence, and the ability to adapt and change during war. Along with all the war experiences, one thing remains clear: the spirit of the soldiers and reservists. As a commander, I see them going out on rescue missions - at any hour, in any weather, deep into danger - and this gives me great hope for the future."