Families and activists from the Nachala Movement's settlement nuclei crossed the border into the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Once over the border, the activists raised Israeli flags near the sites of two former Jewish communities, Kfar Darom and Morag.

"Two years after the Shmini Atzeret Massacre (October 7th) and the ensuing war, this is a clear message that Gaza belongs only to the Jewish people and will not be handed to the Americans or any other element," the movement stated.

"In those days, in this time, just like during the times of the Maccabees, the people of Israel chose independence and action, and not surrendering to pressure."

The Nachala Movement stressed its deep appreciation for the soldiers of the IDF and the security forces who work with dedication and sacrifice on the ground. According to the movement, the security forces do amazing work, and the mission will be completed with the renewal of Jewish settlement in Gaza.

Nachala Chairwoman Daniella Weiss stated: "Especially now, we must say clearly the obvious: Gaza belongs to the people of Israel. We must begin to settle Gaza. This is the correct demand, which has received substantial support from a large majority of the public in Israel."

The IDF stated following the incident: "A short while ago, several Israeli civilians crossed the border from Israeli territory into the Gaza Strip. The civilians were under constant monitoring by IDF observations. IDF troops present in the area were dispatched to the scene and returned them to Israeli territory. Subsequently, dozens of Israeli civilians attempted to cross the security fence from an additional point. Several civilians broke the barrier and crossed into the area of the security barrier that parts Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. IDF and Israel Police forces were dispatched to the scene and prevented their crossing into the Gaza Strip. The IDF emphasizes that any entrance to a combat zone is forbidden, endangers civilians, and disturbs IDF operations in the area."