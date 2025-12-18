מבצע נרחב בג׳נין דוברות המשטרה

As part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts in northern Samaria, IDF soldiers continued to operate in the area of Jenin as part of a wide-scale operation that began last night (Wednesday).

At the outset of the operation, Israel Border Police forces, guided by the ISA, operated in the area and apprehended two terrorists affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization who were involved in terrorist networks in the area.

In an additional joint activity, IDF and Israel Border Police forces conducted warning talks, questioned individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity, apprehended suspects, located and confiscated weapons.