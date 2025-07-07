Sources within Hamas have conveyed to the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that the indirect negotiations taking place in Doha, Qatar, are marked by a higher level of seriousness compared to previous rounds. They attribute this to the increased involvement of the United States in the process.

According to the sources, unlike past negotiations where they noted a lack of seriousness from both Israel and the United States, there has been progress thanks to Washington’s intensified engagement.

"Although it is difficult to predict the outcome," one source was quoted as saying, "there is optimism about the chances of success, especially given the clear pressure from the U.S. aimed at reaching an agreement soon."

The sources further indicated that if the talks proceed positively, a ceasefire could take effect as early as Thursday. However, they stressed that the advancement of the agreement depends on Israel’s willingness to meet the demands Hamas has presented during the discussions.