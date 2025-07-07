A US-supported humanitarian organization has outlined a proposal to establish "Humanitarian Transit Areas" (HTAs) to assist the population in Gaza, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. The initiative, associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), is aimed at replacing Hamas' influence in the region with a voluntary and secure environment for civilians.

The proposal, valued at approximately $2 billion, was submitted to the Trump administration and has reportedly been discussed within the White House. It envisions the HTAs as large-scale voluntary facilities designed to provide temporary shelter, support deradicalization efforts, and assist with reintegration and potential relocation for Gazans.

According to the report, the slide deck detailing the project includes plans for the construction, security, and administration of these facilities, which could be established both inside and beyond Gaza's borders. A map within the document indicates potential destinations, including Egypt and Cyprus.

GHF emphasized to Reuters that it is committed solely to delivering humanitarian aid, primarily through food distribution, and that it has not submitted any official proposal for HTAs. The organization acknowledged evaluating a variety of theoretical models for aid delivery but denied authorship of the reviewed slides. SRS, a private company working with GHF, also stated it had no involvement in planning or discussing such areas.

Despite the document bearing GHF and SRS branding, the organization maintains that its focus remains on expanding food assistance within Gaza. GHF began distributing food in May and works closely with the Israeli military and US-based logistical firms to ensure aid reaches civilians effectively.

The proposed HTAs were described as a continuation of GHF’s humanitarian mission, building on existing infrastructure to create secure environments while the region undergoes reconstruction. The camps, designed to include essential services such as schools and sanitation facilities, are projected to be operational within 90 days of project initiation.

Reuters reported that three humanitarian experts expressed concern over the relocation aspect of the plan. However, a source involved in the planning told Reuters that the goal is to provide Gazans with an alternative to Hamas control, ensuring a safe and voluntary option for those seeking refuge.

President Donald Trump has publicly supported efforts to transform Gaza through rebuilding and resettlement. The GHF, favored by both the Trump administration and Israel, is seen as a preferred vehicle for aid delivery compared to international agencies whose efforts have allegedly been compromised by militant interference.

In June, the US State Department approved $30 million in funding for the GHF and urged international partners to contribute further. GHF continues to seek resources to expand its aid operations and implement sustainable support systems for civilians in Gaza.