Near Beit Horon, a man in his 40s was killed after being hit by a passing vehicle while receiving medical treatment at the scene of a previous traffic accident.

According to the report received by MDA's emergency center, the incident was a single-vehicle crash that occurred on the side of Route 443. An MDA team that was called to the scene began providing medical treatment to the injured person, who was lightly wounded. During treatment, another vehicle struck him with force, and his death was declared at the scene.

Two other individuals were injured in the subsequent accident, including an MDA medic who was hurt during the treatment. The two were evacuated to Shaarei Zedek Medical Center with light injuries.

Yissachar Dov Weiss, an MDA emergency medic who was at the scene, recounted: "During our drive, we encountered a car that had stopped at the side of the road after an accident. We approached to provide medical treatment to the man, who was in light condition. After a few moments, another vehicle came and struck him. The injury was critical, and we had to declare his death. Two others, including an MDA medic, were injured and evacuated to the hospital."

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.