Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided lifesaving treatment on Friday to a two-year-old girl who was discovered unconscious in a closed vehicle in Dimona after reportedly being inside for several hours.

The child was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba in critical condition, with CPR performed en route.

Eliosef Elmaleh, an emergency medical paramedic from MDA’s motorcycle unit, and his colleague Yakir Talkar, described the incident:

“We received a report of a toddler trapped in a closed vehicle for an extended period. Upon arrival with an intensive care unit and emergency motorcycle, we were led to the child, who was unconscious. We immediately began advanced medical treatment.”

According to the paramedics, the child is believed to have been inside the vehicle for approximately three hours. “We continued resuscitation efforts, including CPR, cooling, and medication, before urgently transferring her to the hospital in critical condition,” they added.