A tragic incident was reported in Ramat Beit Shemesh Gimmel on Sunday morning, after Magen David Adom teams were called to a home where a baby was found unconscious.

MDA medics attempted to resuscitate the infant for an extended period but were ultimately forced to pronounce him dead.

MDA paramedic Oshri Edri said, “The baby was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. We provided medical treatment that included prolonged CPR, but unfortunately there was no improvement in his condition and we had no choice but to declare him dead.”

Volunteers Israel Dreyfus, Yossi Hurwitz, and Yosef Haim Ha’Uzi added, “When we arrived, we were handed a nine-month-old baby who, according to his family, had not woken from his sleep. Together with additional MDA teams, we immediately began advanced resuscitation, including chest compressions and assisted ventilation. Sadly, the paramedics were later forced to declare him dead at the scene.”