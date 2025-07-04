Sources within the Hamas terrorist organization told the Saudi Alsharq Channel that the organization is showing flexibility regarding the cessation of weapon smuggling and even possibly the temporary exile of commanders as part of a comprehensive deal for a Gaza ceasefire.

According to the sources, while the recent discussions did not explicitly address issues of disarmament or the exile of senior officials, there is "flexibility" from the organization regarding the weapons issue.

The report indicates that Hamas may agree to provide guarantees through Egyptian and Qatari mediation, which could include halting all forms of smuggling, closing weapons production workshops, and storing weapons in warehouses without military presence and without the excavation of new tunnels.

Additionally, it was reported that the group may agree to a temporary and limited exile of a symbolic number of commanders, but only if this helps facilitate a comprehensive deal to end the fighting.

The report states that Arab and Western officials are engaged in talks with Hamas in an effort to promote the end of the war.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Hamas is consulting with Turkey, Russia, and European officials to change the aid distribution mechanism, adapting it to international organizations and UNRWA, as well as improving withdrawal mechanisms and timing.

According to the sources, if these changes are not adopted, Hamas is expected to announce conditional approval of the current proposal.

It was also claimed that the organization seeks to advance to a transition phase where it would play a central role in ensuring security in the Gaza Strip, asserting that it is the only body capable of guaranteeing public order in Gaza.