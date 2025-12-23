Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in London after joining a protest in support of hunger-striking prisoners linked to the now-banned group Palestine Action. She arrived outside the offices of Aspen Insurance holding a sign reading, “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide.”

Earlier in the day, two activists had targeted the building with red paint and fire extinguishers. Aspen Insurance has connections to Elbit Systems UK, a subsidiary of an Israeli arms manufacturer. Eight prisoners had been on hunger strike, with the first two reaching a critical stage after 52 days, while three others ended their strike due to serious health concerns.

Thunberg was arrested under counter-terrorism legislation for displaying a placard supporting a proscribed organization, while other demonstrators faced charges of criminal damage. Activists questioned why Thunberg’s message triggered a terrorism-related charge when similar protests have not.

In a statement, Thunberg said, “It is up to the state to intervene and put an end to this by meeting these reasonable demands that pave the way for the freedom of all those who choose to use their rights trying to stop a genocide.” Campaigners continue pressing authorities to grant bail and lift restrictions on Palestine Action.