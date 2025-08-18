Opposition Leader Yair Lapid attacked what he referred to as "the worst government in Israel's history" on Monday ahead of its meeting to discuss how to respond to the expected recognition of a Palestinian state by dozens of countries in September.

Lapid claimed that "the extremist ministers have many ideas which would only make the diplomatic avalanche much worse than it is now, and it is already the worst diplomatic failure ever."

Lapid suggested a solution: "The government should announce that it accepts the part of the announcement where 22 Arab states called on Hamas to lay down its arms and leave Gaza, and it would be happy to discuss the rest after it happens."