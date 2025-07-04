Thinking of buying property in Israel? Get ready for a wild ride. From off-plan pricing surprises to second-hand sticker shock, the Israeli housing market is anything but predictable, especially if you're trying to manage it from abroad.

Doug Goldstein teams up with Debbie Goldfischer, host of the popular podcast "Buy It in Israel", to break it all down. This episode is packed with smart tips, clear explanations, and the critical info every cross-border buyer should hear before making a move.

If you're making Aliya, eyeing an investment, or just trying to figure out where to hang your hat long-term, this conversation will help you steer clear of stress and financial setbacks.

Key takeaways: Get clear on the trade-offs between off-plan and second-hand properties Learn how the construction index could blow up your budget if you’re not prepared Know when working with an agent is a must and when to go it alone.