In a significant legal decision, a US judge has ruled that the family of the suspect involved in the antisemitic firebombing attack on a march in support of the Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colorado, could be deported, the Jewish News Syndicate reported.

District Court Judge Orlando Garcia dismissed the lawsuit brought by the family yesterday (Wednesday) and stated: “The court finds that petitioners’ habeas proceeding and their claims in this case must be and hereby are dismissed without prejudice. This case is closed."

US Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin praised the ruling, stating: “Just like her terrorist husband, she and her children are here illegally and are rightfully in ICE custody for removal as a result.“

She added: This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it or if they provided support to it.”

The suspect in the attack, Egyptian national Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was found to be in the US illegally after he had overstayed his visa, which expired in 2023.

On June 5, four days after the attack, US District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher granted the Soliman family's request to halt removal proceedings, which began after they were taken into federal custody by US immigration officials the day before. The family members—Soliman's wife, 18-year-old daughter, and four minor children—are all Egyptian citizens and have not been charged in connection with the attack.

Authorities stated Soliman had planned to kill approximately 20 participants at a demonstration on the Pearl Street pedestrian mall on June 1. Eight people were hospitalized following the attack. This week, one of the victims, 82-year-old Karen Diamond, succumbed to the injuries she suffered in the attack.

Soliman faces 120 charges, including two charges of first-degree murder that were added this week.

While the deportation ruling is not yet final, it represents a significant step in addressing the broader issue of hate crimes and extremism. Legal analysts have indicated that the case could set a precedent for future rulings on similar issues, particularly regarding the families of individuals involved in hate-driven crimes.

As the legal process continues, the family of the suspect will have the opportunity to appeal the decision. However, the ruling has underscored the commitment of U.S. authorities to combat antisemitism and other forms of hate, sending a clear message about the seriousness with which such crimes are treated.

The firebombing incident remains under investigation, with local law enforcement working closely with federal agencies to gather further evidence and pursue justice for the victims. The local Jewish community, meanwhile, has expressed gratitude for the swift legal action and continued support from law enforcement.