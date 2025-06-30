One of the victims of the terrorist firebombing of a march in support of the Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colorado, has died of her injuries, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office announced today (Monday).

Karen Diamond, 82, died as a result of “the severe injuries that she suffered in the attack, the DA's office stated. “This horrific attack has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends,” Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

The attack took place on June 1, 2025, outside a courthouse where demonstrators had gathered peacefully for the weekly "Run for Their Lives" demonstration in support of Israeli hostages.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman was arrested after he was filmed throwing firebombs at the demonstrators while yelling "Free Palestine." Prosecutors stated that Soliman's actions resulted in injuries to at least eight people. Authorities believe that the attack was premeditated, with Soliman having spent a year planning it. His stated motive, according to investigators, was a desire "to kill all Zionist people."

Among the 118 criminal counts, Soliman faces 28 charges of attempted murder in the first degree, along with an animal cruelty charge for a dog that was hurt during the incident. DA Dougherty has indicated that a conviction could result in a centuries-long prison term.

Soliman, who was in the US illegally on an expired visa, now faces two additional counts of first-degree murder.