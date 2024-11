The Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yisrael Ganz, came upon the scene of a car accident over weekend involving a Palestinian Arab vehicle and an Israeli vehicle at the Sha'ar Binyamin intersection.

Just before the Arab vehicle caught fire, Ganz pulled the Palestinian Arab passenger out of the vehicle and saved his life.

Ganz then braved the flames when he returned to the burning vehicle to make sure there were no more people trapped inside.