The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (Tuesday) hosted an hour-long meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen, Binyamin Regional Council Governor Israel Ganz and New York Mayor Eric Adams. This meeting was a follow-up of the meeting between Ganz and Adams at the Celebrate Israel Parade in NY, two months ago.

Adams expressed keen interest in developments in Binyamin and the growth of the Jewish towns in the region. Ganz and Adams discussed the possibility of cooperating on educational and tourism projects. Ganz also invited Adams to the annual Bible Marathon, held in Binyamin, and gave the New York Mayor a personalized marathon T-shirt and a pin bearing the Binyamin emblem.

Mayor Adams asked Ganz to relay his good wishes and words of encouragement to the residents of Binyamin and all the towns of Judea and Samaria. The two leaders agreed to tour Binyamin on their next meeting, to visit the Biblical heartland and understand today's realities.

Binyamin Regional Council Governor Israel Ganz: “Binyamin and Israel have an important friend in the Mayor of New York. We in Binyamin can learn and gain insights from the municipal activities in New York, and the residents of New York can benefit from touring Israel and connecting with the land of the Bible and its values. I thank Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who is doing an excellent job connecting the State of Israel to the international community, with great success.”