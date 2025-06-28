IDF and police forces operated early Saturday morning to disperse a group of approximately 40 Jews who had gathered near the Palestinian town of Kafr Malik in the Binyamin region, near Ramallah, and violently attacked reservists stationed in the area.

According to the IDF, the soldiers were assaulted with punches, choked, and pelted with rocks. Among those attacked was the battalion commander. The rioters also punctured the tires of security vehicles that responded to the incident.

Nine suspects were arrested. The soldiers sustained light injuries.

A similar incident occurred on Wednesday evening in the village of al-Mughayyir in the Binyamin region.

The IDF said that an officer was lightly injured in clashes between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs after property was set on fire in the village. Five Israelis were arrested and transferred to police investigation.

Upon receiving the report, IDF and Israeli Police forces were dispatched to the scene and operated to disperse the confrontation.

Afterward, several terrorists fired from within al-Mughayyir and hurled rocks at the forces, who opened fire toward the source of fire and the rock-hurlers.

