Hundreds of Border Police officers, accompanied by Civil Administration inspectors and heavy machinery, raided Givat Tzur Harel in the Binyamin region on Monday afternoon and demolished five structures, including homes where families lived and a house of worship.

A young man who was injured during the evacuation was evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital.

Dozens of settlers arrived at the scene to protest the destruction, and several of them were arrested. Local residents complained about violence from the police, and a Border Police officer was even recorded pulling a teenager's hair.

Several hours before the demolition, the police summoned Abraham Yared, whose house was destroyed during the evacuation, for questioning.

"It is unimaginable that while our soldiers are fighting in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon, the security system finds it necessary to demolish the homes of families in the Land of Israel," said D., a father of an infant whose home was demolished at Givat Tzur Harel.

Abraham Yared added, "They are trying in every way to harm us, but we will never break. Despite the destruction, we will continue forward with all our might, we will rebuild the homes, bring more families, and turn the place into a thriving settlement."