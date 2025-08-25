Rabbi Avi Berman, Executive Director of OU Israel, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, sharing his insights on today’s generation of Jewish youngsters in Israel and around the world, emphasizing their courage, commitment, and deep connection to Israel and Jewish identity.

“I think one of the greatest blessings God has given me is the ability to work with teenagers,” Rabbi Berman said. “Whether through the OU, NCSY, or the different programs we run in Israel, we work with teens day in and day out. Over the past 22 months, we’ve witnessed a generation we once thought of as the ‘TikTok generation’, perhaps spoiled or distracted, reveal themselves to be a generation of lions. It makes no sense to see we are seeing.”

He described the remarkable commitment of teenagers traveling to Israel despite ongoing conflicts. “The number of teens who are coming to Israel, even while missiles are falling and sirens are sounding, is amazing. They say, ‘My homeland is Israel. I might live in New York, LA, or Toronto, but I am coming.’ They don’t want to miss out on their programs. Even during the 12-day war with Iran this past June, I was outside Israel, traveling in Canada and the U.S., and everyone kept asking me about the war, not just about safety, but whether the NCSY summer programs would go ahead. Their concern wasn’t for themselves; it was for continuing their connection to Israel.”

Rabbi Berman highlighted the impact of U Israel programs like NCSY, Michlelet, Kollel Give or Camp Dror, as well as specialized programs for teens with disabilities. Teens participated in programs ranging from volunteering to sports, Torah study, and touring, all while facing real threats.”

Rabbi Berman added, “You could say, ‘Oh, they're not they're not worldly enough to understand the danger of a missile.’ They're seeing the videos. They're seeing the destruction that every single missile brings. And that's not stopping them.”

He described how, “At NCSY Kollel, for example, students were in Beit Meir when seven sirens went off. Not one teen asked to leave. They were undeterred. This generation understands that they are part of a nation that has elevated itself and faced enemies throughout history, yet continues to rise, knowing that Hashem has saved us in every generation.”

He stressed that these programs are about more than connection to Israel, they are about Jewish identity. “I think that the incredible gift that the Jewish people received 77 years ago, of the

state of Israel, is probably the strongest anchor that we have today in order to connect our youth to Judaism. When adolescents come to Israel it’s a game changer, they suddenly realize that much of what the world tells them is false. They see the deep roots of the Jewish people. So they might have walked around America, Canada or England and say ‘okay, there are British roots here, there are American roots here or there,’ but the oldest synagogue that you have in America is about one hundred years old. Here in Israel you're walking up to stones that 3,000 years ago your great-grandfather was standing on that stone. It doesn’t matter if you’re at Ma’arat Hamachpelah, the Kotel or Meron, Shiloh or Tzfat, they feel their connection to a living, enduring heritage. They understand that life has meaning beyond personal fun, and they start seeing themselves as part of a story that transcends generations.”

He reflected on the growth he has witnessed in teens over the years. “When they arrive at a program, they’re excited and full of energy, more interested in meeting friends, etc. By the end, after engaging in meaningful experiences and learning about their heritage, they undergo a profound transformation. They understand that their actions and commitments have significance beyond themselves. Parents might not see the transformation day to day, but it is happening, they are shaping themselves and influencing those around them.”

Rabbi Berman also spoke about the global perspective teens gain. “These young people realize that their role is connected to Jews everywhere. They see how Israel’s strength protects Jewish communities worldwide, and they internalize the responsibility to support and defend their people. They understand that a Jewish soldier’s job is to defend the Jewish people. And when you take a 17-year-old boy who’s living anywhere in North America and you tell him, ‘Come, talk to this soldier. Understand why he's dedicating his life. Understand why he's just been in tank for the last four weeks. They’re hearing it from their friends as well.”

Many decide to serve in the IDF as lone soldiers, leaving comfort and security abroad to protect Israel, demonstrating extraordinary courage and commitment.”

Rabbi Berman also described the mutual inspiration between Israeli youth and visiting teens. “Teens from abroad are inspired by the bravery of Israeli soldiers. They see young people literally putting their lives on the line to defend Jews worldwide. This inspires them to contribute, volunteer, and strengthen their own connection to Israel. At the same time, Israeli youth see the excitement and passion of these teens, which reminds us all of the vitality and commitment of the next generation.”

He concluded with a reflection on the generational shift he has witnessed. “Two years ago, some doubted this generation, worried about how they would respond in times of crisis. Today, we see a generation of lions. Their enthusiasm, commitment, and sense of responsibility are awe-inspiring. Parents, grandparents, and teachers should take pride, they have helped raise extraordinary young people whose hearts and souls are deeply connected to Israel and the Jewish people.”

Rabbi Berman’s message is clear: today’s teens are a generation that embraces heritage, courage, and identity, ready to rise to challenges and carry the torch of Jewish continuity forward.