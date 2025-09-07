Arutz Sheva-Israel National News joined the grand opening on Sunday of the new Nefesh B’Nefesh Bnot Sherut Bodedot Residence, a state-of-the-art housing complex in the heart of Jerusalem designed for National Service (Sherut Leumi) volunteers.

The innovative project marks a revolutionary step forward in providing enhanced comfort and care for Lone Bnot Sherut from around the world, in partnership with all the main National Service organizations, including: Bat Ami, The Israel Volunteer Association, Aminadav, Shilo, and Shlomit.

Lone Bnot Sherut are young women without any immediate family in Israel who choose to volunteer in Israel’s National Civic Service. Currently, over 200 girls from around the world are serving as Lone Bnot Sherut, contributing to Israeli society, volunteering in a variety of roles within government offices, national institutions, hospitals, nonprofits, and more. The residence is now home to 95 Bnot Sherut, who have already begun settling into their new apartments.

“This new initiative is intended to accompany, support, and empower these young women as they give back to the country through their National Service,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “The Nefesh B’Nefesh Bnot Sherut Residence is more than just a place to live; it’s a place to thrive. We are thrilled to provide a nurturing and inspiring environment where these young women can grow spiritually, emotionally, and communally while helping serve our country.”

The Nefesh B’Nefesh Bnot Sherut Bodedot Residence offers 50 beautifully furnished apartments with modern appliances and secure entry. Residents benefit from on-site guidance by dedicated in-house staff, as well as amenities such as a gym, lounge, and laundry facilities, creating a true home away from home.

One of the apartments at the residence Yonit Schiller

Reuven Pinsky, Director General of the National Civilian Service Authority, addressed the Lone Bnot Sherut, saying, "I feel your Zionist spirit. You left your homes and families overseas and came to serve the State of Israel. It is both inspiring and heartwarming. I hope that you will be able to help the Jewish nation in your new roles, and that we will all merit good news and wishes this coming year."

Most importantly, this isn’t just a premium accommodation; this is a residence that provides a community and features spiritual and social enrichment, including weekly Torah lessons, extracurricular activities, educational trips, Shabbat and Chagim arrangements, and a comprehensive Hebrew integration program.

"Aliyah to Israel is the soul and core reason for the existence of Zionism, said Minister of National Missions, Orit Strock. "Every Jew who leaves their home in exile and makes Aliyah says they want to be part of the wonderful chapter in the history of their people, the part relating to the ingathering of the exiles and our national development. The incredible young women who will live in this house want to not only take part in Aliyah to Israel but also in the great national effort of the Jewish people at this time. I am full of gratitude to Nefesh B'Nefesh for the blessed initiative of giving these wonderful women a first home in the homeland, a home that embraces and strengthens them, which will enable them to be fully integrated while making a significant contribution."

“The residence is giving me a sense of community by making me feel more integrated into both my service and Israeli society,” said Molly Heifetz, a Lone Bat Sherut from Chicago, Illinois, who is volunteering with United Hatzalah. “Move-in day was crazy, but the apartments are beyond beautiful, and I feel very privileged,” added Malia Isacowitz, a Lone Bat Sherut from Australia who is volunteering at Shaare Zedek hospital. “I’ve already made friends here at the residence, and now I have friends from around the world.”