The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit organization specializing in working dogs, has been conducting two simultaneous large-scale search operations this week for missing individuals in different parts of the country.

According to the IDU spokesperson, volunteers have been searching since Monday night for David Chaim Ayesh, 65, who went missing on October 23 after leaving his home in Kfar Saba and heading toward the Upper Galilee. His cellphone was last located in the Tzfat area, raising concern that he may be in distress.

“There is serious concern for his life,” the organization said in a statement. Dozens of IDU volunteers are operating across multiple sectors of the Galilee region, aided by local residents and additional volunteers who arrived from communities in Judea and Samaria.

Later in the day, the IDU also launched another major search effort in cooperation with Israel Police’s Beit Shemesh station for Yahel, a 23-year-old woman who went missing on October 27.

Extensive searches are underway with IDU teams and numerous other rescue forces, amid what the IDU described as “serious concern for her life.” The group called on the public to help by sharing her photo and reporting any possible leads.