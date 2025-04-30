A large fire broke out early Wednesday afternoon near residences in Ramat Beit Shemesh B.

The brush fire began in an open area, but soon approached a line of homes.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams and firefighters are at the scene, working with police and the Beit Shemesh municipality to evacuate the first row of residential buildings and provide medical aid to those who require it.

Thus far, there have been no injuries other than a few people who were treated at the scene.

Ten firefighting teams are at the scene, attempting to stop the fire from spreading and prevent damage to homes.

Nahar Hayarden Street is closed to traffic due to the fire.

The public is asked to avoid the area.