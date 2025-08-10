Firefighting and rescue teams from the Beit Shemesh area responded Sunday to a fire which broke out near Beit Shemesh.

The teams are currently working to control a wildfire spreading between the Har Tov B' industrial zone and the city of Beit Shemesh.

"Firefighters are operating under heavy heat and smoke conditions, focusing efforts on preventing the fire from spreading to buildings, infrastructure, and surrounding areas," a statement from the Fire and Rescue Service read.

"Israel Police has closed Route 38 to vehicle traffic in order to ensure travelers' safety of and to allow emergency teams to operate efficiently.

'The public is asked to avoid the area and follow the instructions of the security forces."

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

However, it is forbidden to ignite fire in open areas until August 31.